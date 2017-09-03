ECONOMIC CRASH ~ FEDERAL RESERVE & TOO BIG TO FAIL BANKS
The Fed. is whipping up in the frinzy of the current economic and political situation. NOW that we have bombed Syria due to a false flag (In my opinion).WILL THIS BE THE TIME FOR A COLLAPSE? Smoke and Mirrors...just like 9/11...the missing 2 trillion $$? The PRIZE is much BIGGER today.
