Economic Collapse Inevitable in 2017
Stefan Molyneux and Mike Maloney: Economic Collapse Inevitable
Is an economic collapse inevitable? Mike Maloney joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the precarious state of the modern banking system, what they don't tell you about the cycle of inflation/deflation, the negative impact of current monetary policies on the poor and much much more! Michael Maloney is the founder and owner of GoldSilver.com, a global leader in gold and silver sales and is also the author of the bestselling precious metals investment book of all time, “Guide To Investing in Gold & Silver: Protect Your Financial Future.”
Bob Chapman
