Donald Trump Got Trumped -- Robert Steele

RAW TALK WITH EX CIA ROBERT DAVID STEELE - THE GOOD THE BAD AND THE UGLY - #DRAINTHESWAMP . This is a must watch of our exclusive interview with Robert David Steele. The more I listen to this man, the more respect I have for him and his ideas.I want to state that Steele and I both feel Trump can still be one of the greatest Presidents of all time if he does not succumb to the globalist establishment. #DrainTheSwamp
