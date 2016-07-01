Dollar Collapse - China Ready to PULL THE PLUG -- Alasdair MacLeod
Alasdair MacLeod joins us to reveal there's a battle going on in the silver market between the speculators and the bullion banks. Physical demand for silver is extremely high, but the price has not been affected. MacLeod speculates the price is being deliberately suppressed by the bullion banks at someone's behest.
Is China ready to pull the plug on the U.S. dollar? MacLeod sees China selling their U.S. Treasuries for gold within the next couple years. He says this will spell the end for the U.S. dollar.
The people of France voted Emmanuel Macron and anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen to face each other in the final round of French presidential election voting. While polling is showing she is currently 20 points behind, if Marine Le Pen was to become France's president, this could spell the end of the European Union.The end of the Dollar.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Alasdair MacLeod
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment