DEFAULT IS THE ONLY OPTION FOR TRUMP | Jeff Berwick
Bitcoin is trading near all-time highs. The Chinese are moving into Bitcoin on mass. Jeff Berwick from the Dollar Vigilante joins Silver Doctors to discuss how China's government is working to prevent their citizens from trading in Bitcoin.
Berwick reflects on America's new president. Trump has two options, Berwick says: keep inflating or default on the debt. Stay tuned to hear why Berwick thinks defaulting on the debt is the best option Trump has, and how you can prepare for the coming crisis!
Posted by Bob Chapman
