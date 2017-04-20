Deep State Trouble,Evidence Surfaces Which Could Bring Down The House Of Cards
Schiff is trying to distract the US by continually pushing the agenda of Russian collusion when in fact the real story is the spying and the unmasking. Today source unveiled Susan Rice as one of the individuals that had the power to unmask names. Sean Spicer says the investigation is running into trouble. The FBI is going to create a special unit to look into the Russian hacking the elections but not the unmasking of individuals on the Trump team which is against the law. Syria and the US are separating Syria and each want it for a different reason. UK is on full alert for cyber attack on their nuclear facility.
Posted by Bob Chapman
