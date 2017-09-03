Deep State In Panic Mode
Deep State In Panic Mode, Creating Events To Distract From Their Activities
Trump and Ryan try to push health care again. Evidence is pouring out that Susan Rice was one of the people behind the unmasking, she has now been called to testify. Judicial Watch gets documents that show Obama was involved with the IRS scandal. North Korea allegedly hacked into SK and stole military plans. The last 5 Presidents bombed Iraq. Turkey is starting a new mission in Syria but Syria has not given the go ahead. Bomber has been identified in the St. Petersburg bombing . The deep state uses another event to distract from the truth, they are back to using chemical weapons attack in Syria.
Posted by Bob Chapman
