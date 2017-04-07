Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

David Icke on why Trump attacked Syria


Syria & Donald Trump - What's Going On? David Icke Special on the Richie Allen Show 7/4/2017







"There are two ways to conquer and enslave a nation. One is by sword. The other is by debt" ~John Adams The Middle Eastern War has nothing to do with winning. It is about destroying the infrastructure, buildings and then lending, rebuilding and enslaving the country with debt.﻿






