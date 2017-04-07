David Icke on why Trump attacked Syria

Syria & Donald Trump - What's Going On? David Icke Special on the Richie Allen Show 7/4/2017
"There are two ways to conquer and enslave a nation. One is by sword. The other is by debt" ~John Adams The Middle Eastern War has nothing to do with winning. It is about destroying the infrastructure, buildings and then lending, rebuilding and enslaving the country with debt.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment