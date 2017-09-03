David Icke - NEW INTERVIEW APRIL 2017
The money problem is very, very easily solved by simply not to accept the money the likes of Rothschild own it then becomes worthless so it is our fault we are slaves.
David Icke : I previously was a Professional Football player, journalist, network anchorman with the BBC, spokesman in the 1980's for the British Green Party, but now since 1990 a full time investigator into who and what is really controlling the world.
My words are designed to inspire all of us to be who we really are, to fling open the door of the mental prison we build for ourselves and to walk into the light of freedom.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: David Icke
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment