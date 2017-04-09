Coast To Coast AM - April 9, 2017 John Titor Mystery & Wealth Disparity
Coast To Coast AM - April 9, 2017 Wealth Disparity
American industry has been gutted, with wages and benefits stagnant or reduced, thanks to disastrous trade deals, outsourcing, and the crippling of unions, according to researcher Donald Jeffries. He joined Richard Syrett to discuss the widening income disparity in America, how more and more people are struggling economically and realizing that the system is rigged against them.
n the year 2000, a man calling himself John Titor introduced himself to the Internet as a time traveler from the year 2036. He weaved a rich tale of being sent back to 1975 to retrieve an IBM 5100 computer. In the years that followed, select details would emerge to help further legitimize John Titor but the question of whether or not Titor was a real time traveler remains a subject of contentious debate. In the first hour, author and investigator Mike Sauve talked about the veracity of the case, and who might be behind the original postings.
Posted by Bob Chapman
