Coast To Coast AM - April 7, 2017 TV Shows & Political Themes, Open Lines
Professor of political science at Hofstra University Leslie D. Feldman discussed how television shows, such as the Twilight Zone and the Beverly Hillbillies, addressed important discussions about human nature, the American Dream, class struggles, and our place in the universe. Open Lines followed in the latter half of the program.
Posted by Bob Chapman
