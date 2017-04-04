Coast To Coast AM - April 4, 2017 Environmental Toxins & Evolved Beings
Attorney Alan Bell prosecuted drug and homicide cases for the state of Florida before developing multiple chemical sensitivity, and subsequently founded the Environmental Health Foundation.
In the latter half, Neale Donald Walsch, the author of the "Conversations with God" series, which have sold over ten million copies in 37 languages, spoke about his continuing communications, and how God, a form of pure energy that is the source of life and love, is trying to awaken the human species.
Posted by Bob Chapman
