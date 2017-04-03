Coast To Coast AM - April 3, 2017 Weather Control, Bitcoin & Magic Techniques
In the first half, maverick meteorologist Scott Stevens addressed the record breaking winter we just had and why he believes weather modification is linked to the economy and currency.
In the latter half, John Michael Greer, the author of more than 40 books on topics ranging from ceremonial magic and nature, spirituality, to peak oil and the future of industrial society, spoke about the history of hermetic magic and ritual, and ways to enhance one's existence.
Posted by Bob Chapman
