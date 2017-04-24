Coast To Coast AM - April 24, 2017 Quake Prediction, Color & Spirituality
David Nabhan has been advocating for the creation of an earthquake warning system for the US West Coast for the last two decades. In the first half, he discussed his plan with zero cost and available for implementation tomorrow whereby newspapers and other media might publish higher probability advisories for elevated seismic risks. The idea that seismic windows can't be predicted is outdated, he argued, as lunar and solar gravitational forces, as well as tides, have repeatedly been shown to trigger earthquakes. Tides, he explained, are associated with small quakes, but these can then turn into much larger seismic events.
The next big one for California is on the horizon, he believes, and it's more probable that it will happen between 4:55-7:55 AM or PM, and near in time to the syzygies (the day of the new moon, or the full moon). California has done a decent job on earthquake preparedness, and the USGS is working on a system that would give residents a 10-15 seconds advance warning that something was coming, if they are far enough away from the epicenter. Nabhan also spoke about major seismic events of the past such as the Loma Prieta quake of 1989, and the New Madrid quakes of 1811-12 in Missouri, which were so strong they were felt all along the East Coast.
Posted by Bob Chapman
