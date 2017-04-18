Coast To Coast AM - April 18, 2017 Energy, & The Hollow Moon
David
Adair, an internationally recognized expert in space technology
applications and more recently, fusion containment, discussed his
current and past work, as well as hollow moon theories and facts.
Coast To Coast AM - April 18, 2017 Energy, & The Hollow Moon
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment