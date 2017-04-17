Coast To Coast AM - April 17, 2017 Exploring the Universe & Remote Viewing
Coast To Coast AM - April 17, 2017 Exploring the Universe
Major Ed Dames has spent the last year away from the public to conduct top secret Remote Viewing research into alarming new developments within the North Korean nuclear weapons program, ET technologies and geopolitical developments. In the first half, Dames described his belief that various governments are conducting final preparations for the "Killshot," including the launch of new solar flare warning systems by NASA. The term, which Dames says he coined many years ago, refers to "a series of very strong flares that take down power grids" and which Dames predicts will leave much of the world without electric power for weeks to months. This will cause much of the population to perish from starvation and contaminated water.
Posted by Bob Chapman
