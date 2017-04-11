Coast To Coast AM - April 11, 2017 Prophecy & Eclipses, Reptilians & Gods

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 Founder of El Shaddai Ministries in Washington state, Mark Biltz, is a popular commentator on biblical and messianic prophecies and known for his work on the 'Blood Moons' phenomenon. In the first half, he discussed how the sun and the moon are to be used to determine when the divine appointments occur, which is critical to understanding when God will intersect human history.

In the latter half, author, clairvoyant, and earth mysteries investigator, Betsey Lewis, presented her latest research into the ancient worship of serpent gods, and how a species of intelligent Reptilian 'aliens' may have evolved on our planet, and interacted with humankind for millennia.

