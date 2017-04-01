Coast To Coast AM - April 1, 2017 Disclosure, Hoaxes & April Fool's
Coast To Coast AM - April 1, 2017 Disclosure, Hoaxes & April Fool's
Where does April Fool’s Day come from? When did it originate? And why do we love to prank and goof on people - even our friends and family? Alex Boese runs the Museum of Hoaxes and is an expert on spoofs, tricks and high jinx. He joined Jimmy Church to discuss his museum and the history of April Fool's Day
First hour guest UFO historian Richard Dolan provided an update on disclosure developments.
The final hour was devoted to Open Lines.
Coast To Coast AM - April 1, 2017 Disclosure, Hoaxes & April Fool's
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment