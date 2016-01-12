CIA DIRECTOR CONFIRMS NORTH KOREA EMP SATELLITES ARE OVERHEAD USA
How North Korea could kill 90 percent of Americans | TheHill
thehill.com/.../326094-how-north-korea-could-kill-up-to-90-percent-of-americans-at-...
Mar 29, 2017 - Two North Korean satellites, the KMS-3 and KMS-4, presently orbit over the ... Launch a crash program to harden against EMP attack the U.S. ...
EMP alert: 2 N. Korean satellites now orbit over U.S. - WND.com
www.wnd.com/2016/04/emp-alert-2-n-korean-satellites-now-orbit-over-u-s/
Apr 24, 2016 - The satellites – KMS 3-2 and KMS 4 – are orbiting at an altitude of 300 miles, with trajectories that put them daily over the U.S. KMS 3-2 was ...
North Korean satellite currently in the precise position to launch a ...
glitch.news/2016-01-12-north-korea-is-orbiting-a-satellite-over-the-usa-in-the-precise...
Jan 27, 2017 - North Korea's KMS-3 satellite has been passing over the United States ... 300 kilometers, the perfect altitude for North Korea to launch an EMP ...
North Korea missile strike remains a real threat - Washington Times
