BREAKING Sweden Terrorist Attack : Police make arrest
At least three people were killed and at least 8 more injured when a trucked ploughed through a crowd into the Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), a major pedestrian street in central Stockholm, Friday afternoon.
Eye-witness accounts state that several bodies lay on the ground following the incident. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said everything pointed towards “a terrorist act”. Lofven said a suspect had been arrested at the scene.
The city’s metro network has since been suspended, with some passengers reportedly trapped on trains. The surrounding area and parliament buildings are all on lockdown.
Posted by Bob Chapman
