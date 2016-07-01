Breaking: "North Korea Says Ready To Strike US Aircraft Carrier"

North Korea says they are ready to strike the US Aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson
I'd worry about Gotham shield and these power outages at the moment.
Prayers going up. New York and New Jersey 24, 25, 26 Nuclear EMP drill tests. Stay Safe.
Matthew 24:6, "And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: SEE THAT YE BE NOT TROUBLED: FOR ALL THESE THINGS MUST COME TO PASS, but the end is not yet."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment