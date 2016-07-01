BREAKING NEWS : #Trump HAS NO NORTH KOREA STRATEGY!
China has been frantically calling for both sides to stand down. North Korea launched the missile as an act of defiance against the US but did not cross China by having a successful launch which would have the US shoot down the missile. North Korea will continue to pursue its nuclear ambitions. In next year's parade they will unveil new weapons to show their progress. The US cannot attack North Korea without putting South Korea and Japan at risk. The US can send its navy to the region but there is nothing it can do to stop North Korea's nuclear weapons program progress.
Posted by Bob Chapman
