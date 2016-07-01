BREAKING: BILL O’REILLY JUST GOT FIRED FROM FOX NEWS
BREAKING! Fox News Makes MAJOR Announcement About Bill O’Reilly, Fans SHOCKED …
Bill O’Reilly got some terrible news this month when it was uncovered that various ladies have blamed him for sexual harassment throughout the years and that both he and Fox News have paid out $13 million to his informers since 2002. From that point forward, more than 90 organizations have pulled their commercials from The O’Reilly Factor. Presently, it creates the impression that Fox News is coming nearer to choosing O’Reilly’s destiny, and it’s not looking good for him. New York Magazine detailed that insiders say the Murdochs have turned on O’Reilly and are inclining towards reporting that he won’t come back to Fox once the excursion he is as of now on closures. Both children James and Lachlan contend that their dad ought to be fired, yet their dad Rupert Murdoch needs him to remain. One inside source at Fox said officials are frightened by the seriousness of the promotion income decrease. “It’s worse than Glenn Beck,” the insider said, referring to the 2011 advertiser revolt that destroyed Beck’s career.
