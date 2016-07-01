Billionaires Are Now Terrified Of Major Dollar Collapse This Summer
The dollar is in trouble. Its value on foreign exchange markets has been falling for the past six years, and now its gradual decline is about to become a rout. This spells big trouble for the American economy—but potential riches for smart investors. In The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit from It, financial gurus James Turk and John Rubino show how the dollar arrived at this precipice, why it will continue to plunge, and how you can profit from the resulting financial crisis. The United States today is the world’s biggest debtor nation. To finance this mountain of debt, we’re flooding the world with dollars. The resulting oversupply of dollars will cause its value to decline until it is displaced as the world’s dominant currency. Precious metals will soar in value, and gold will reclaim its monetary role at the center of the global financial system.
Posted by Bob Chapman
