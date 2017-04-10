Benjamin Fulford Warning : False Flag Attack in Tokyo is in The Making | April 12th 2017
Warning from Japanese military police of possible April 13th mass terror attack on Tokyo.
The Japanese royal family is not going to be in Tokyo on that day. It is also a day of occult significance for the Satan worshippers. It is also in the middle of pass over, a Jewish holiday that celebrates the killing of innocent Egyptians through poison, germ warfare, infanticide etc.
The gnostic illuminati have issued the following warning to the Satanists: If you attack Tokyo then say goodbye to Jerusalem and Rome.
