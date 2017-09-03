Bankers Explain Plan to Stop Bitcoin
In this video episode of lets invest we show clips from DAVOS 2016 by the World Economic Forum. We have notable speakers Gillian R. Tett from the Financial Times and Christine Lagarde from the International Monetary Fund give subtle hints on their plans to end cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, litecoin, dash, monero, and ethereum in the future.
Let's Invest evaluates the statements made by the bankers to give the viewer a feel for the cryptocurrencys future.
Posted by Bob Chapman
