Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Tue. 4/25/17: Gerald Celente, Ildefonso Ortiz, Marc Randazza
Date: Tuesday April 25, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, April 25: Donald Trump's 'The Wall' - The president has signaled he may back off a demand for the latest federal funding bill to include a down payment on the southern border wall, yet another delay on a major campaign promise. Regardless, illegal border crossings reach the lowest figures in decades. Also, the entire US Senate meets at the White House for a briefing on the North Korea situation. On today's show, trends researcher Gerald Celente discusses the wave of populism sweeping the globe and gives his predictions on a Marine Le Pen victory in France. Breitbart Texas editor Ildefonso Ortiz also fills us in on what's happening on the ground at the border. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment