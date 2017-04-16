Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sunday 4/16/17: Happy Easter! Best Of Replay
Date: Sunday April 16, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, April 16: Easter Broadcast - News regarding North Korea, Syria and the Trump administration is covered. Best-selling author and radio talk show host Michael Savage discusses his views on Trump's progress and the left's continued attempts to bring down his presidency. Author and Bilderberg expert Daniel Estulin talks about geopolitics and the ever-increasing attempts at globalization amid Trump's nationalistic rise. Happy Easter from Alex Jones and the Infowars crew!
Posted by Bob Chapman
