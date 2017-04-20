Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Tuesday 4/4/17: Today's Big Breaking News
Date: Tuesday April 04, 2017 Today on The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, April 4: Susan Rice Unmasks Trump Team - Calls mount for Obama administration UN Ambassador Susan Rice to testify before intelligence committees, as evidence emerges she ordered "detailed spreadsheets" kept on Trump phone calls. Trump insider Roger Stone joins the show to give his take on the spying revelations. Lord Christopher Monckton also provides updates on the UK's Brexit move out of the EU, and journalist Mike Cernovich details how he learned about the Susan Rice story. On today's show we'll also check in with Millie Weaver's ongoing investigation in Los Angeles, and also welcome ex-Navy Seal Craig Sawyer, whose organization Veterans for Child Rescue is working to expose the pedophile elite. You don't want to miss this global transmission.
Posted by Bob Chapman
