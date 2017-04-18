Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Tuesday 4/18/17: Lee Stranahan, Today's News & Analysis
Date: Tuesday April 18, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, April 18: Trump Deploys Strike Groups to NKorea - President Trump has deployed two more strike groups to North Korea in response to Russia and China sending their own ships to monitor the situation. Investigative journalist Lee Stranahan explains what's going on inside DC as the stand-off between North Korea and the U.S. accelerates. Also, Hollywood celebrities are donating millions to a Democrat House candidate running for a seat in Georgia... in a district he doesn't even live in. Tune in!
