Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Thursday 4/13/17: Millie & Lee Ann
Date: Thursday April 13, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, April 13: Trump Approval Rating Rises - President Trump approval rose dramatically over his handling of recent geopolitical issues, particularly with the North Korea situation. The rogue nation is preparing to launch another nuclear test, according to satellite images. DC insider Doug Hagmann explains how things could play out. We also examine the latest economic news and Steve Bannon's role at the White House. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment