Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Monday 4/24/17: Tommy Thommes
Date: Monday April 24, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, April 24: French Election: Nationalism Vs Globalism - The French presidential election will be a turning point in the worldwide fight against globalism. President Trump took another jab at the mainstream media after they released polls showing he would still beat Hillary Clinton in a popular vote. Tommy Robinson of Britain First will join the show to discuss radical Islam. We'll take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
