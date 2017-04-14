Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Friday 4/14/17: Mike Cernovich, Gavin McGinnes
Date: Friday April 14, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, April 14: U.S. To Strike NKorea? - Intelligence officials say if North Korea follows through with a planned nuclear weapon test the U.S. will respond with a preemptive strike. Journalist Mike Cernovich is in studio to cover Trump's crackdown on pedophile rings and discuss the dying mainstream media. Also, Japan orders 60,000 citizens to evacuate from South Korea as Vice President Mike Pence heads to Seoul, SK. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
