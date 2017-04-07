Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

7 Reasons You Should Quit Facebook | Negative Effects Of Social Media

If you're not paying for the product, you are the product.




Video Summary:
1:49 - Disable Notifications
2:25 - Maximize Your Privacy Settings
3:00 - Unfriend Useless Friends
3:47 - Get Rid Of Useless Information
4:44 - Change Your Password Frequently
5:16 - Delete The App From Your Phone
5:50 - Outsource Your Page Management
7:07 - Quit Facebook







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers