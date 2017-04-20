2017 Biblical Prophecy & Visions of the Afterlife -- Coast To Coast AM - April 2,
Coast To Coast AM - April 2, 2017 Biblical Prophecy & Visions of the Afterlife
In the first half, biblical scholar and scientist, Peter Kling, connected prophecies from the Bible, alien contact, and scientific discoveries, with what is playing out in the world today and in the future.
Roberta Grimes, guest in the second half, spent decades studying nearly 200 years of afterlife evidence and has formed a detailed picture of what happens at and after death.
Bob Chapman
