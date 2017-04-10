10 Safest Countries If WW3 Breaks Out

If the end of the world comes, some countries are safer than others. We'll show you the best places to hide out in the event everything goes wrong
10. Switzerland
9. Tuvalu
8. New Zealand
7. Bhutan
6. Chile
5. Iceland
4. Denmark
3. Malta
2. Ireland
1. Fiji
Nuclear Deterrent = Threat of overt Mutually Assured Destruction (Too
MAD !!) Nuclear War = Mutually Assured Destruction, Neutralisation, and
Earthwide Sickness and Starvation (MADNESS)RIP humankind
If God forbid the will be a worldwide nuclear war, the radioactive dust
travels with no knowledge of borders, so it does not matter if countries
are peaceful or friendly, but ... location, location, location !
All little islands that are in the middle of the Pacific have good
chances, also the little islands from the south of the Indian Ocean and
those from Atlantic that are near the African coast, or those in the
north, like Iceland and Greenland that were mentioned.
The islands are in good position also against hordes of hungry
dehumanized crowds that will cross borders at their will.
Ireland ? Come on! Their neighbors, the Brits, have a target sign
painted on their forehead.
Same about Switzerland... Surrounded by targets.
