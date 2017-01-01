GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Will WW3 Happen in 2017? World War 3 Martial Law & Collapse Of America 2017
PRESIDENT Trump’s shock election victory along with the military posturing of Russia and China have led to the serious possibility of World War 3. WW3 will be violent and fast if US starts battle with Russia or China. It’s a prospect that none of us wants to think about: What would happen if the United States declared a world war on Russia or China (or vice versa). But it’s one that could become a reality if tensions escalated.
Military chiefs in the US say that war between the states is ‘almost guaranteed’ at some point in the future, but that it would be quick.
Major General William Hix said: ‘A conventional conflict in the near future will be extremely lethal and fast, and we will not own the stopwatch.
Martial Law in America How Likely is it, and What will happen under Martial law? f you’re looking for a definition, then Martial Law basically means using state or national military force to enforce the will of the government on the people.
Under a declaration of martial law, Constitutional freedoms and liberties are suspended, and civilians are no longer entitled to their civil rights. It basically allows the government, or a tyrannical politician, to shred the Constitution and impose its will through military force.
History of Martial Law in the United States of America:
In one way or another, there have always been tyrants who have used the power of government to suppress and control the public. But if we are looking for specific examples of Martial Law being used inside the United States, we don’t have to look very hard or far to find them.
Using the strictest definition of the term, we can see the roots of martial law 2017 in America take hold during the lead up to the Revolutionary war. Although there were many reasons for the war, including resistance to taxes imposed by the British parliament, the main catalyst was England’s decision to use military troops to enforce everyday law throughout the colonies.
