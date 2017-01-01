GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

#Wikileaks #Vault7 : Here's All You Need To Know













Well there are a few clues we can work on:
1) the seed vault signifies 'life insurance'
2) the gold etc stored underground is self-explanatory
3) the jet engine is an F119 - 119 alludes to 9/11 (and F=6 could be a reference to WTC6)
4) the who picture shows 2 government contractors/workers plus Assange - there is another government worker/source (Kurt Sonnenfeld) who is currently fighting extradition from S America - he has video of empty vaults beneath WTC6 in the immediate aftermath of 9/11
5) the welder picture is from an article entitled "Keeping structures strong" - another reference to 9/11?
6) the mail drop picture is from Stasi files - it is meta data collection - pointing us to the NSA?









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
