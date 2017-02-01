GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
#WIKILEAKS UNVEILS VAULT 7: MAJOR CIA DOCUMENT LEAK
WIKILEAKS UNVEILS VAULT 7: MAJOR CIA DOCUMENT LEAK DETAILING MASSIVE SPYING BY THE US GOVERNMENT
The CIA is one of 3 pillars and the very backbone of Deep State. When the CIA crashes and burns, Deep State collapses.
Yes indeed. The CIA, the darling of the Hillary camp has been actively trying to destroy Trump. Now they have been exposed as criminals themselves. The left must now either drop their support of the CIA or openly embrace Orwell. Meanwhile, Trump is now completely vindicated. Trump can now demand that the CIA look in the mirror and clean up their act as all this happened in a prior administration. I giggle.
Disconnect your TV from the net! If not connected it can't do shit. BTW, not all Samsungs have a freaking mic, I've been inside a few of them and the ones that don't have one (as per spec) in fact don't have one. I use a Roku with TV no mic there and I track traffic.
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
