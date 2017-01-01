DON'T PANIC! WHY YOU SHOULD NOT BUY A HOUSE DURING 2017
The key point is never to expect any market/asset to go up for ever.
Prices are getting out of control..probably at the euphoria phase now.. It looks like Vancouver and Toronto the Canadian cities that are at risk of a correction. Although Some other popular ski towns close by have increased a lot more as well due to foreign investors.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment