Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

WHY YOU SHOULD NOT BUY A HOUSE DURING 2017


 DON'T PANIC! WHY YOU SHOULD NOT BUY A HOUSE DURING 2017

The key point is never to expect any market/asset to go up for ever.﻿









Prices are getting out of control..probably at the euphoria phase now.﻿. It looks like Vancouver and Toronto the Canadian cities that are at risk of a correction. Although Some other popular ski towns close by have increased a lot more as well due to foreign investors.﻿







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers