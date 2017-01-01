Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Why The Fake News Media Keeps Losing | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux

 On Sunday March 26th, 2016, 60 Minutes did a highly rated expose on Fake News: "The phrase 'fake news' has been used by Trump to discredit responsible reporting that he dislikes. But 60 Minutes’ investigation looks at truly fake news created by con-artists."

While examining websites which create admittedly fictional hoax stories and Russian bots which can inflate social media statistics - Scott Pelley took aim at lawyer Mike Cernovich, in a segment which only further demonstrated the mainstream media's dishonesty.

Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech.”

















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers