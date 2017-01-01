Why The Fake News Media Keeps Losing | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux

On Sunday March 26th, 2016, 60 Minutes did a highly rated expose on Fake News: "The phrase 'fake news' has been used by Trump to discredit responsible reporting that he dislikes. But 60 Minutes’ investigation looks at truly fake news created by con-artists."
While examining
websites which create admittedly fictional hoax stories and Russian
bots which can inflate social media statistics - Scott Pelley took aim
at lawyer Mike Cernovich, in a segment which only further demonstrated
the mainstream media's dishonesty.
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer,
filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control
Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA
Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the
producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech.”
