What Pisses Me Off About The London Terrorist Attack

On March 22nd, 2017 at approximately 2:40pm, a suspect driving a Hyundai i40 crossing Westminster Bridge in London, England, plowed into and through a crowd of pedestrians near the Houses of Parliament. The “'middle-aged and Asian” attacker then entered the grounds of Parliament, where the suspect fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot multiple times by armed guards.
The attacker was taken from the scene to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead. Reports indicate that 5 people total are dead and at least twenty have been injured.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
The attacker was taken from the scene to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead. Reports indicate that 5 people total are dead and at least twenty have been injured.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment