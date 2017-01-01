VAULT7 #Wikileaks #USCoup : OBAMA MAY GO TO FEDERAL PRISON

President Trump was RIGHT!!! Obama was spying on him and everyone else with the cia.
The Wikileaks VAULT7 documents will rock the deep state CIA to its very
core - and the evidence the leaks provide will likely lead Barack Obama
directly to a Federal prison cell.
Summery of #Vault7, Year One. Today, Wikileaks released Vault7, Year One, but what is inside? #Wikileaks #YearOne #WhereisAssange #USCoup #Vault7
