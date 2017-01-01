GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
#Vault7 Problem Reaction Solution - #NewWorldNextWeek
Wikileaks is a front for CIA, this is just for mass confusion. Could you report Project Pegasus one day? Not many report it. People still believe Wikileaks is real, but it is not, you might have already realized it though. Thank you for your great job! Cheers from a Japanese in Atlanta!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Labels: #VAULT7
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment