Vault 7 Leak Exposes a Secret War against We The People
The Event Is Coming Soon - Vault 7 Leak Exposes a Secret War Against We the People
By Preston James, Ph.D.
Note: This is a long article, and involves information you were never supposed to find out about. Over the years, hundreds have been murdered who bucked this evil system, and thousands of good Americans from all walks of life and positions (low and high) have been harassed into silence.
Thankfully all secrecy is ending bit by bit thanks to the Internet, the New Gutenberg Press. The CIA and the Secret Shadow Government are desperate to stop these disclosures and doing everything they can, but such efforts are now doomed. This article is dedicated to all the innocent blood and ruined lives of all the many thousands of the CIA’s victims, including many children ritually abused and sacrificed for control, power and money.
To save time, you can read the bold print and the conclusion to get a pretty good summary of the article.
Thanks to the Vault 7 leak the curtain has been pulled back and the CIA’s massive crime spree against We The People has now been exposed.
And it’s just the tip of the iceberg.
This disclosure of CIA RICO crimes is just 1% of what will be coming in future months about the CIA’s dirty secret crimes against We The People and the existence of a massive secret war against We The People by a Secret American “invisible” Government, best referred to as the Secret Shadow Government (SSG).
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment