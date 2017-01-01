Trump’s Travel Ban | Cui Bono

US President Donald Trump has suffered a second defeat as his revised travel ban has been put on hold. Federal judges in the states of Hawaii and Maryland have temporarily blocked his revised travel ban on immigration for citizens of six Muslim-majority countries. In this debate, we’ll look t why Trump keeps experiencing setbacks, in which this time around he has said he will take this to the Supreme Court.
