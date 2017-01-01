Trump's Presidency Thus Far by Economist Andy Sutton

We are pleased that Economist Andy Sutton has agreed to return to our show to help us understand if we should be ecstatic, as some people are, about the Trump Presidency, or truly worried, again, as some people are. Let's get Andy's point of view. Hope you can join us.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment