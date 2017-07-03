GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
#TRUMP vs. #SOROS BREAKING NEWS 03 7, 2017
Leftists would rather investigate a completely fabricated Russian piss story over highly likely corruption from officials who have lied and have been corrupt before. They denounce the mainstream media one minute but come crawling back when it suits their political bias.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment