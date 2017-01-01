Trump: U.S. Economic Fallout | Peter Schiff and Stefan Molyneux

The improved economic outlook with the election of President Donald Trump has lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates for only the third time in 10 years. Peter Schiff joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the state of the United States economy, the nature of the U.S. debt ceiling limit, why Paul Ryan's Obamacare replacement won't work, how to solve the American health care crisis and why many are salivating at the opportunity to blame President Trump for long existing economic problems.
Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer,
author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff
Show Podcast, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of
Schiff Gold.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment