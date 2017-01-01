GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Trump Travel Ban | What Does it Really Mean ?
One week after Donald J. Trump was sworn in, the 45th president of the United States signed an executive order titled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States". The order described the new measures as a means to "keep radical Islamic terrorists" out of the US and included a ban on immigrants from 7 Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. While the order suspended entry for all citizens of the aforementioned countries for a total of 90 days, it went a step further with banning refugees for an additional month, at 120 days, and barred Syrian refugees from entering the US indefinitely. Abdul Ghani Abdul Jawad and his family are among countless people who were impacted by the travel ban. With two sick children under the age of 10 in urgent need of medical attention and revoked permission to travel and re-settle in New York, the future is bleak for the Abdul Jawad family and countless others like them
